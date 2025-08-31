Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet

Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader, a confidant of Xi Jinping, who met PM Modi at SCO Summit in China

Ravichandran Ashwin takes big career step, registers for foreign T20 league's auction after IPL retirement

PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE

After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online

Viral video: Bengaluru professor’s hip-hop dance on ‘Muqabla’ earns him nickname ‘Mechanical Jackson’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement

Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details

Delhi to Meerut in 30 mins? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to launch soon

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet

Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE

Mohammad Haris broke his bat visibly in frustration during Pakistan’s match against UAE in the Tri-Series 2025 held in Sharjah. The incident occurred soon after Haris was dismissed cheaply for just 1 run off 2 balls in the 17th over.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 06:40 PM IST

Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan faced off against the UAE in the second match of the tri-series on Saturday. The Men in Green had a fantastic performance, winning the game with ease, but star batter Mohammad Haris struggled, getting out for just 1 run. He played a careless shot, resulting in a catch that the deep third man fielder easily took.

This moment left Haris feeling frustrated; he appeared furious and chose to vent his anger on his bat. In a fit of rage, he broke his bat and stormed off to the pavilion. The incident quickly went viral, with some fans expressing sympathy for him, while others deemed it an overreaction from the Pakistani star.

Haris batted at number seven, tasked with finishing the innings, but he failed to meet expectations and left the field in a state of anger.

Haris is facing criticism from Pakistan fans

Not for the bat-breaking episode, but Haris has come under fire for the negative remarks he made about Babar Azam prior to the tri-series. A reporter inquired about his thoughts on Babar being dropped from the

"No doubt, Babar and Rizwan have delivered many performances for Pakistan, but when you want to set a benchmark, you need to give chances to the juniors. Babar Azam needs to play faster in T20."

These comments did not sit well with Pakistan fans, who criticized Haris, and several former cricketers also condemned him for his unnecessary jab at Babar. Furthermore, his series of low scores in recent matches has not helped his situation, as the batter has yet to perform despite receiving consistent support.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently responded, "Dono apne hai, Inshallah." (Both are ours, God willing.)

Also read| MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirms commitment to peaceful settlement of conflict
PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Meet woman, law graduate, daughter of Army man, who cleared UPSC exam without any coaching , secured AIR... in second attempt, she is from...
Meet woman, law graduate, daughter of Army man, who cleared UPSC exam without...
PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car for commute during China visit, know all about it
In China, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj, FIR filed
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj
Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss
Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum w
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE