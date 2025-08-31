Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE

Mohammad Haris broke his bat visibly in frustration during Pakistan’s match against UAE in the Tri-Series 2025 held in Sharjah. The incident occurred soon after Haris was dismissed cheaply for just 1 run off 2 balls in the 17th over.

Pakistan faced off against the UAE in the second match of the tri-series on Saturday. The Men in Green had a fantastic performance, winning the game with ease, but star batter Mohammad Haris struggled, getting out for just 1 run. He played a careless shot, resulting in a catch that the deep third man fielder easily took.

This moment left Haris feeling frustrated; he appeared furious and chose to vent his anger on his bat. In a fit of rage, he broke his bat and stormed off to the pavilion. The incident quickly went viral, with some fans expressing sympathy for him, while others deemed it an overreaction from the Pakistani star.

This was silly bud...really silly. pic.twitter.com/WK9zB3h3xK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 30, 2025

Haris batted at number seven, tasked with finishing the innings, but he failed to meet expectations and left the field in a state of anger.

Haris is facing criticism from Pakistan fans

Not for the bat-breaking episode, but Haris has come under fire for the negative remarks he made about Babar Azam prior to the tri-series. A reporter inquired about his thoughts on Babar being dropped from the

"No doubt, Babar and Rizwan have delivered many performances for Pakistan, but when you want to set a benchmark, you need to give chances to the juniors. Babar Azam needs to play faster in T20."

These comments did not sit well with Pakistan fans, who criticized Haris, and several former cricketers also condemned him for his unnecessary jab at Babar. Furthermore, his series of low scores in recent matches has not helped his situation, as the batter has yet to perform despite receiving consistent support.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has made headlines with a bold statement ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. When a fan reminded him that Pakistan will face India twice in the tournament, Rauf confidently responded, "Dono apne hai, Inshallah." (Both are ours, God willing.)

Also read| MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic