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Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad sparks storm with 'retired IPL players in PSL' remark, questions overseas talent

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has slammed comparisons between the IPL and PSL, calling the debate senseless and urging the PCB and media to face reality. Shehzad also criticised Rilee Rossouw while discussing the difference in standards between the two leagues.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad sparks storm with 'retired IPL players in PSL' remark, questions overseas talent
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With the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League occurring at the same time in their neighboring countries, the attention has seemingly leaned a bit too heavily towards the IPL, even within Pakistan. This became evident last week when several international players were asked to draw comparisons between the PSL and the IPL – a question that has frustrated Pakistani cricketers, including former batter Ahmad Shahzad, due to its humiliating nature.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shahzad criticized the journalists who prompted Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw with questions that aimed to set the IPL against the PSL, while also taking issue with the South African’s reply.

“Kusal Mendis is playing and performing in the PSL, and he is being asked about how he left last year to go play in the IPL. Look at what you’re doing,” Shahzad expressed his discontent with the journalist who posed this question, which resulted in nothing but silence from the Sri Lankan player.

What troubled Shahzad even more was the inquiry directed at Rossouw to compare the teams, along with the Protea batter’s answer to it – especially considering his struggles in the PSL.

“Then you look at Rilee Roussow – you watch his performance and you can’t tell what is happening, what isn’t happening, but he is choosing to slander,” said Shahzad. “They are asking him what he thinks of IPL – now during PSL, you can’t appreciate the IPL. He said it’s a Bollywood movie, and that the competitiveness is here.”

“When someone is taking money from you while playing PSL, do you think he will say IPL is number one? So it’s not a serious question,” continued Shahzad, hammering the reporter for asking such a question. “If he doesn’t say PSL, won’t they make his life hell? There’s very few people who can work with honesty.”

In the end, Shahzad laid out a clear set of reasons explaining why the IPL has surpassed the PSL – primarily due to the caliber of domestic talent and the international stars that participate in each tournament, as well as the higher standard of cricket expected in the IPL.

“There is no comparison between them, you need to make a question with some common sense. There was no purpose for this question, but even if they say it, you have to give a technical answer. It sounds like Rossouw has released some personal anger on the IPL,” said Shahzad.

To enhance the competitiveness of the PSL, the PCB introduced two new teams and expanded the league to an eight-team format, but the PSL 2026 has not captured the excitement it once had.

As the competition for player availability among leagues heats up, Shehzad’s comments highlight a larger discussion regarding the PSL’s standing in the worldwide T20 landscape and the difficulties it encounters in rivaling the IPL’s financial and athletic allure.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB host LSG with strong record in Bengaluru; Virat Kohli–Mohammed Shami battle in focus

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