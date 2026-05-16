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Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali stretchered off after freak head injury in Sylhet Test

Pakistan suffered a major injury scare on Day 1 of the Sylhet Test against Bangladesh after pacer Hasan Ali was stretchered off the field following a freak head injury. The incident led to tense moments on the field as players and support staff rushed to attend to the fast bowler.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 16, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

Watch: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali stretchered off after freak head injury in Sylhet Test
Hasan Ali suffered a head injury vs Bangladesh (Courtesy: AFP)
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Pakistan’s second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet kicked off with plenty of drama. Early on, star pacer Hasan Ali found himself flat on the turf, stunned after a wild shot bounced straight back at him. He dove in to make the catch but ended up landing hard on his head and looked rattled. It was the kind of collision that stops everything—players gathered, trainers sprinted out, and soon enough he was headed off the field on a stretcher.

The moment worried everyone. Hasan’s injury had fans holding their breath, not just for his wellbeing, but for what it meant for Pakistan’s bowling attack. Yet, somehow, the guy came back. In the 15th over, Hasan Ali strode back onto the field, and by the 19th, he was bowling again. For Pakistan, it was a huge sigh of relief. He wasn’t just back, he looked sharp enough to contribute.

On the cricketing side, Mohammad Abbas led the charge, picking up 2 wickets for just 22 runs. By lunch, Bangladesh were pinned down at 101 for 3—a strong showing for Pakistan after the early scare. Abbas struck right away, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan on only the second ball of the innings. That early breakthrough set the tone, especially with Shan Masood’s decision to bowl first paying off.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, turned to debutant Tanzid Hasan, who gave their lineup some breathing room. He snapped back with boundaries and challenged Pakistan’s bowlers, especially cover-driving Abbas and taking on Khurram Shahzad—one of three new faces in Pakistan’s lineup for this Test.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, riding high after scores of 101 and 87 in the previous match, teamed up with Mushfiqur Rahim for a solid recovery. By the lunch break, Shanto was steady on 26 and Rahim had 18, keeping Bangladesh afloat after those early blows.

And there was some good news for Pakistan. Babar Azam was back, having missed the opening Test with a knee injury. His return gave the team a lift, both on the field and in spirit.

Just days earlier, Bangladesh had turned the tables in Dhaka—Nahid Rana snagged five wickets in the second innings, helping Bangladesh seal a commanding 104-run win over Pakistan to start the two-Test series. Now, Sylhet’s action-packed opening day promised plenty more twists and turns. Looking ahead, Pakistan seemed to have shrugged off the shock, and Bangladesh's batsmen would have to dig deep to get past Abbas and company. 

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