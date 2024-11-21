The poster depicted Khan lifting the 1992 World Cup trophy, a moment of great significance in Pakistan's cricket history.

A recent video capturing a Pakistani fan being asked to leave Hobart Stadium in Australia has gained widespread attention on social media. The incident occurred during the third T20I match between Pakistan and Australia at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval.

The fan, donning a Pakistan jersey and holding a poster of former cricket legend and Prime Minister Imran Khan, was approached by a stadium steward who demanded he surrender the poster or exit the premises. The poster depicted Khan lifting the 1992 World Cup trophy, a moment of great significance in Pakistan's cricket history.

The viral video depicts the fan refusing to comply, resulting in a confrontation with the steward before being escorted out of the stadium. The incident sparked a range of reactions, with some fans criticizing the steward's actions and others questioning the fan's motives amid speculation of a political agenda.

It seems like posters of Imran Khan holding the 1992 World Cup Trophy are banned at Australian cricket grounds.



November 20, 2024

Despite Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the T20I series, they managed to secure victory in the ODI series. The team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, is now gearing up to face Zimbabwe in three ODIs and three T20I matches scheduled to begin this month. The ODIs will take place on November 24, 26, and 28 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by the T20I matches on December 1, 3, and 5 at the same venue. Pakistan will be looking to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

