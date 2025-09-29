Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run

Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'

'Woh dhund raha hai': The Ba***ds of Bollywood 'cop' BREAKS SILENCE on Sameer Wankhede getting offended by his role, drops...

Deepinder Goyal's BIG move as he announces 'Healthy Mode' on Zomato, says, 'Every dish in this...'

BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title

Watch: India celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy; Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh mock Pakistan players’ accent in viral clip

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 deadline on Sept 30: Check eligibility, amount, process and direct LINK to apply here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, aarti, mantras, more

Durga Ashtami 2025 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri vrat katha, kanya puja, puja vidhi, more

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

VidMate APK (Premium Features Unlocked) – Is It Worth Downloading?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

After a dramatic final in Dubai—where India refused to accept the winner’s trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi—the Pakistani team emerged from an hour-long stint in the dressing room to collect their runners-up awards.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, discarded the runners-up cheque following a narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. In this championship match, Tilak Varma scored an impressive unbeaten 69, leading India to successfully chase down a target of 147, which they accomplished with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining. While forming partnerships of 57 and 60 with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), Tilak dashed Pakistan's hopes for an unexpected victory. Agha appeared visibly upset after his team's third consecutive loss to India in this tournament.

During the post-match presentation, Agha expressed his frustration by throwing away the runners-up cheque after receiving it from Aminul Islam, the representative of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This action drew boos from the crowd.

WATCH:

In his remarks after the match, Agha acknowledged that the outcome was a "tough pill to swallow."

"Yeah, it is a tough pill to swallow right now. But I think we did not finish well with the bat. And bowling, I think we were outstanding. We gave everything. But yeah, if we could have finished well, it could have been a different story. I think we couldn't rotate the strike properly. And then we, I think, lost too many wickets at times. So I think that was the reason we couldn't score what we wanted," he said.

He pointed fingers at the batters, including himself, for failing to provide the bowlers with sufficient runs to defend on a challenging two-paced pitch.

"But yeah, we're going to sort out our batting very, very soon. Yeah, yeah, they bowled really well. I think they bowled outstandingly well at one time. I think they needed like 63 in 6 overs. I thought we had the game. But yeah, I think the bowlers bowled really well. So we have to give them credit. Very proud. I think we bowled really well. And I'm very proud as a team. And we as a team are very proud. And we have so much to look forward to. And we will continue to improve and we will come back stronger," Agha added.

Only three batters from Pakistan—Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman—managed to reach double figures as the Men in Green were bowled out for 146 in just 19.1 overs. India successfully chased the target with five wickets and two balls to spare.

Also read| BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for major overhaul from October 1, here's how it will impact you
Big Update! LPG prices, Pension rules, UPI, Railway tickets set for overhaul...
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react
Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast
'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND
Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘Need at least...’
Indian techie gives up on Google job due to..., post goes viral, netizens say, ‘
PCB's last-minute efforts to include Babar Azam in Asia Cup squad fail, team makes fresh plans for final against India
PCB's last-minute efforts to include Babar Azam in Asia Cup squad fail...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE