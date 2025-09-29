Watch: Pakistan captain Salman Agha sparks outrage, booed by fans for throwing away runners-up cheque after Asia Cup final loss vs India

After a dramatic final in Dubai—where India refused to accept the winner’s trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi—the Pakistani team emerged from an hour-long stint in the dressing room to collect their runners-up awards.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, discarded the runners-up cheque following a narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final. In this championship match, Tilak Varma scored an impressive unbeaten 69, leading India to successfully chase down a target of 147, which they accomplished with five wickets in hand and two balls remaining. While forming partnerships of 57 and 60 with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), Tilak dashed Pakistan's hopes for an unexpected victory. Agha appeared visibly upset after his team's third consecutive loss to India in this tournament.

During the post-match presentation, Agha expressed his frustration by throwing away the runners-up cheque after receiving it from Aminul Islam, the representative of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). This action drew boos from the crowd.

In his remarks after the match, Agha acknowledged that the outcome was a "tough pill to swallow."

"Yeah, it is a tough pill to swallow right now. But I think we did not finish well with the bat. And bowling, I think we were outstanding. We gave everything. But yeah, if we could have finished well, it could have been a different story. I think we couldn't rotate the strike properly. And then we, I think, lost too many wickets at times. So I think that was the reason we couldn't score what we wanted," he said.

He pointed fingers at the batters, including himself, for failing to provide the bowlers with sufficient runs to defend on a challenging two-paced pitch.

"But yeah, we're going to sort out our batting very, very soon. Yeah, yeah, they bowled really well. I think they bowled outstandingly well at one time. I think they needed like 63 in 6 overs. I thought we had the game. But yeah, I think the bowlers bowled really well. So we have to give them credit. Very proud. I think we bowled really well. And I'm very proud as a team. And we as a team are very proud. And we have so much to look forward to. And we will continue to improve and we will come back stronger," Agha added.

Only three batters from Pakistan—Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman—managed to reach double figures as the Men in Green were bowled out for 146 in just 19.1 overs. India successfully chased the target with five wickets and two balls to spare.

