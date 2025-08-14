Watch: Pakistan batter loses cool, abuses teammate after horrific run-out against Bangladesh

The opening batsmen from Pakistan engaged in a heated discussion at the center of the pitch following a mix-up that led to a run-out during their match against Bangladesh's 'A' Team at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia.

Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, the opening batter for Pakistan Shaheens, was visibly upset with his partner Yasir Khan following a disastrous mix-up that resulted in his run-out during the first T20 match on Thursday, August 14. This match took place at TIO Stadium in Northern Territory, Australia. The incident occurred on the very first delivery of the 12th over bowled by Hasan Mahmud. Although Yasir made some strong hits, he failed to make solid contact. At the non-striker's end, Nafay believed he had a chance for a quick run and took off immediately, committing to the run.

Initially, Yasir appeared to be willing to respond to the run-out call, taking a few steps forward. However, he abruptly changed his mind and halted his run. At that moment, Nafay was nearly at the striker's end and needed to turn back. Unfortunately, he managed to reach the non-striker's crease just as Hasan collected the ball and dislodged the bails, assisted by the wicketkeeper of Bangladesh A.

This run-out ended Nafay's innings at an impressive 61 runs off just 31 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. In his frustration, he threw his bat to the ground and confronted Yasir. This dramatic incident was captured on film and shared by 7Cricket on X, quickly going viral.

Watch the video here:

Maybe the two Pakistani openers will talk through their mix up nice and calmly...



Or maybe Yasir and Nafay have a different way of communicating #TopEndT20

Despite the unfortunate dismissal, Nafay and Yasir had established a solid start for Pakistan Shaheens. The duo put together 118 runs in just 11.1 overs, laying a strong foundation for their team to achieve a substantial total.

Utilizing the explosive opening partnership, Pakistan Shaheens finished with a score of 227-4 in 20 overs. The middle order maintained the momentum, continuing to score runs against the Bangladesh A bowling attack amid the run-out drama.

On the other hand, Bangladesh A fell significantly short of the 228-run target, managing only 148 runs in 16.5 overs, which handed Pakistan Shaheens a convincing 79-run victory to kick off the Top End T20 series in style.

