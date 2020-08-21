Headlines

Cricket

WATCH: Naseem Shah's unplayable delivery to dismiss Joe Root in ENG vs PAK 3rd Test

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the final Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2020, 08:31 PM IST

Pakistan's new fast bowling prodigy Naseem Shah once again showed his class when he dismissed England skipper Joe Root with an unplayable delivery on day one of the third Test match the two sides on Friday (August 21). The 17-year-old was on top form for the visitors as he picked Root's crucial wicket with an emmaculent swing delivery. 

Naseem bowled a good length delivery but the ball took a thick outside edge off Root's bat at a lightning speed before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took an excellent catching behind the stumps.

What's more impressive is that Shah, at this young age, managed to bamboozle one of the veterans of the game with his deceiving delivery.

With this wicket, Pakistan were finally able to break Root and Zak Crawley's promising partnership. 

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the final Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Following the Test series, England and Pakistan are scheduled to compete against each other in a three-match T20I series, starting August 28. 

England playing XI: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes.

Pakistan playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

