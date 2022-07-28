Watch: Murali Vijay's classy gesture for fans who teased him with Dinesh Karthik's name

Murali Vijay came up with a classy gesture for fans who teased him earlier

During a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 game, Murali Vijay became the target of a section of fans, as they started to tease him by chanting Dinesh Karthik's name. A video of the incident has been going crazy viral all over social media. Recently, another video emerged which showed how Vijay's classy gesture won over the fans.

Notably, the pair of Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik does not share the best of bonds, owing to their complicated past. However, a shameful section of fans, during a TNPL match between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors, started to target Vijay by chanting 'DK...DK'.

A video of the incident that has now gone viral all over the internet shows Vijay urging the fans to stop taking Karthik's name, while he was fielding.

However, in another video that's now going viral, the classy Murali Vijay went towards the crowd, and he was spotted shaking hands with his fans. Seeing the veteran cricketer come close, a large number of fans gathered in one place, after which the security personnel intervened.

For the unversed, Vijay made a return to competitive cricket after 21 months, after taking a break. The former Indian cricketer struggled initially but then showed his true class and scored 224 runs in 4 games at an average of 56, including a spectacular 121-run knock against Nellai Royal Kings.

However, his franchise Trichy Warriors endured a tough season as they could only muster up two wins from seven games.

On the other hand, the sixth edition of TNPL has reached the business end of the campaign, with the Chepauk Super Gillies reaching the final after beating the Royal Kings in Qualifier 1. They will now face off against Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 2.