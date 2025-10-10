Watch: Mumbai turns into madness as Rohit Sharma hits nets at Shivaji Park; Abhishek Nayar says 'Usko lagna nahi chahiye'

Mumbai witnessed utter chaos on Thursday as hundreds of fans thronged Shivaji Park to watch Indian skipper Rohit Sharma train ahead of India’s upcoming home series. What began as a quiet training session quickly turned into a mass frenzy.

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the ODI series against Australia. The 38-year-old was seen training at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, October 10, and footage of his session has gone viral. Recently stripped of the ODI captaincy, Rohit was observed putting in significant effort during practice, showcasing a variety of impressive shots. A large crowd of fans gathered to watch the Hitman as he trained for an extended period.

A viral video circulating on social media captures Rohit Sharma exiting after his training session at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, as a massive wave of fans rushes toward the exit. Next to him, his longtime friend and confidant Abhishek Nayar can be heard saying, “Koi dhakka mat dena, hum sab fans hain, lekin usko lagna nahi chahiye.”

Local cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi and several other players were present during Rohit’s two batting net sessions at the All Heart Cricket Academy.

Rohit, who last represented India in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in February, led the team to their second consecutive ICC title following their T20 World Cup victory in the Americas in 2024.

With his future in the sport under constant examination, Rohit has been included in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, alongside his longtime teammate Virat Kohli. Both batting legends have retired from Test and ODI formats over the past year.

Rohit, Kohli, and newly appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will join the Indian team, which is currently competing against the West Indies in the second Test, in New Delhi before the squad departs for Australia in two separate groups on October 15.

Amid ongoing discussions regarding his ODI career, the central question remains whether the Indian management views him as part of their future plans. However, these conversations may be settled if the veteran batsman performs well during the tour. Rohit Sharma’s commitment to rigorous training suggests he recognizes the significance of the upcoming series and is preparing to give his best effort.

