Prithvi Shaw looked refreshed and relaxed as he tore into the Vidarbha bowling attack in the quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mumbai star batter Prithvi Shaw stormed back to form when he scored 49 runs in just 26 balls with 4s and 6s in the quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. Chasing 222 runs against Vidarbha, the 25-year-old batter showed glimpses of returning to form and shut down critics over his fitness standards.

He smashed five 4s and four 6s, striking at 188.46. His fierce performance came days after Shaw went unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction last month. Check out his batting performance here:

Prithvi Shaw played a good knock of 49 (26) for Mumbai in the QF of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy



If he sustains this, there is a chance he can get a replacement IPL spot #SmritiMandhana #Gabba #AjinkyaRahane #HardikPandya #SAvPAK #SAvsPAK #PAKvSA #SMAT



pic.twitter.com/NJM2S1iZZo — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) December 11, 2024

The batter missed out on a well-deserved fifty by just one run. However, he played in the powerplay. He was dismissed by Vidarbha fast bowler Dipesh Parwani for 49 off 26 balls in the 7th over. Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane added 83 runs for the opening partnership in just 42 balls.

READ | Meet woman, daughter-in-law of billionaire, works as director, married to IPL team co-owner, she is...