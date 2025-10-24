Watch: Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen tears up PCB legal notice, mocks PSL management in viral video

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen tears up a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal notice in a viral video, mocking the board with the words “I hope you like my apology video.” The stunt has sparked widespread debate and controversy among PSL fans and cricket circles.

In light of reports indicating that the Multan Sultans franchise of the Pakistan Super League and its ownership board have faced threats of being blacklisted by the country's leading T20 league, owner Ali Tareen has responded decisively to a legal notice issued by the PSL's organizing committee and the PCB.

In a four-minute video posted on social media, the Pakistani businessman clashed once again with the PSL, marking yet another chapter in his ongoing disputes with the league's management. Tareen laid bare his grievances, highlighting what he perceives as numerous shortcomings in the PSL's management and their unwillingness to accept any form of criticism.

He meticulously dismantled the self-image the PSL projects and the expectations it places on its franchises, contrasting it with the harsh realities facing cricket in Pakistan. Tareen concluded his address with a striking gesture, tearing the PSL's legal notice in half, symbolizing his defiance.

The PSL Management has sent me a notice threatening to cancel Multan Sultans unless I offer them a public apology. Hazir Saeen. pic.twitter.com/yHWCcClXaD — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) October 23, 2025

“This is the issue. You don’t want to work with your stakeholders. You just want that we sit silently and toe your line. You are so used to the yes-men and minions that you can’t even take a little bit of criticism,” said Tareen.

“Until today, I haven’t received one call, one email, one invitation to ask me what my issues are, so that we can meet together and address them, and see what improvement we can bring to the league. Directly a legal notice,” continued Tareen. “If you were even a little competent, you would know this is not how you manage something.”

Following this, Tareen offered a sarcastic apology for his elevated expectations of the PSL and its responsibilities towards Pakistan cricket. He also criticized the PCB for their lackadaisical approach to preparations for the Champions Trophy, emphasizing the importance of drawing crowds for the first major ICC tournament in Pakistan in almost three decades.

Tareen has consistently voiced his concerns regarding various aspects of the PSL, particularly denouncing the league's self-congratulatory attitude despite dwindling attendance both in stadiums and on television, as well as a decline in digital engagement. His critiques have spanned from minor details, such as artists lip-syncing during opening ceremonies, to broader issues affecting the PSL's growth.

Tareen has been actively calling for greater transparency regarding the PSL's rebidding process for franchise teams in recent weeks, as the teams are about to be auctioned off again following the conclusion of the original 10-year contracts. Known for his outspoken nature on social media, Tareen's reaction comes as no shock considering his ongoing conflict with PSL management.

