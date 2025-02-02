Abhishek completed his century in only 37 balls, featuring 10 powerful sixes, as India soared to 144-2 in 10 overs.

Abhishek Sharma delivered a stunning performance against England with his aggressive batting. The Indian opener raced to a fifty in just 17 balls, helping India reach an impressive 95-1 during the powerplay, setting a record for the highest score in T20Is for India. Sharma's relentless attack continued as he effortlessly hit sixes even after reaching his fifty. He completed his century in only 37 balls, featuring 10 powerful sixes, as India soared to 144-2 in 10 overs.

The brilliance of Abhishek's innings left even Mukesh Ambani in awe. Ambani's reaction to Sharma's explosive performance quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the impact of Abhishek's extraordinary display.

Watch:

Even Mukesh Ambani saab is standing and clapping for Abhishek Sharma. Madness at Wankhede. pic.twitter.com/TGrQRGjfAN — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 2, 2025



This innings marked the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20I cricket, trailing only Rohit Sharma's record of 35 balls. It also stands as the fastest T20I century against England, underscoring Abhishek's remarkable batting skills.

In the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first, a choice that proved disastrous. Sanju Samson's explosive start, which included two sixes and a boundary off Jofra Archer, set the stage for India's aggressive batting. Although Samson was dismissed by Mark Wood shortly after, Abhishek Sharma's onslaught on the England bowlers ensured a commanding performance by the Indian team.