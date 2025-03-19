MS Dhoni partnered with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a funny commercial where he showed his wild side. This year, Dhoni will be playing in his 18th season of the IPL.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently showed off his acting chops in a lighthearted ad for EMotorad, a company specializing in electric cycles. In this fun spot, Dhoni took on the role of Ranvijay Singh, a character originally brought to life by Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' movie.

The ad had Dhoni recreating a memorable scene where Ranbir's character makes a dramatic exit from a car and strides across the street with his crew. The clever twist? Instead of a menacing walk, the Chennai Super Kings legend rides across the road on an electric cycle. This fresh take sparked a conversation between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Dhoni, with Vanga commending Dhoni's acting talent and expressing confidence that viewers would love it.

Staying true to the character, Dhoni channeled Ranbir once more, delivering one of the iconic lines from the film.

"Sunaiye de raha hai mujhe, behra nahi hu main (I can hear, I'm not deaf.)"

Vanga was absolutely thrilled and couldn't help but shout that his hero was all set, which led to yet another hilarious back-and-forth between the director and Dhoni. In the next scene, Dhoni was caught on camera mimicking Ranvijay's grand entrance from the film, complete with a wild mullet hairstyle.

Vanga boldly proclaimed that the movie was destined to be a huge hit, which made Dhoni raise an eyebrow and wonder if they were getting a bit carried away. Even though Dhoni pointed out that it was just an ad for an electric bike, Vanga's excitement didn't waver one bit. The final shot had Dhoni recreating a classic moment from the film "Animal," once again channeling his inner Ranbir.

Dhoni is gearing up for his 18th season in the IPL. The CSK legend has already begun his training at the team's camp well in advance of his peers, even taking time to attend the festivities of Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. With the goal of securing their 6th IPL title in mind, Dhoni and CSK will face off against their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, in their first match of the season in Chennai on March 23rd.

