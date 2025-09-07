Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

'Your owner is ripping you off': Russian woman claims she spends over Rs 2 lakh monthly in Gurugram, internet reacts

Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'

Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'

Raaj Kumar slapped Dilip Kumar so hard in 1959, they never worked together for three decades until this blockbuster film reunited them

BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ parasite spreading across US: Know symptoms, causes and treatment options of Chagas disease

Viral video: Akshay Kumar cleans up Mumbai’s Juhu beach a day after Ganpati Visarjan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma

India's next all-format skipper? Shubman Gill reportedly to take over ODI captai

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest over Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector by 2032

Gautam Adani's BIG move, plans to invest Rs 5 lakh crore in THIS sector

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, is making headlines for an unexpected new venture: an action-packed teaser for a project titled "The Chase" alongside actor R. Madhavan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni turns action hero alongside R Madhavan in high-octane teaser of 'The Chase'; fans say 'Thala for a reason'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricket and cinema enthusiasts received an unexpected surprise this Sunday morning when R Madhavan unveiled the teaser for his forthcoming project, The Chase, which is directed by Vasan Bala. The most astonishing aspect was the appearance of cricketing icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who joined Madhavan as a task force officer. Vasan Bala, recognized for films like Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is at the helm of The Chase, which promises to offer thrilling action and style. 

The teaser showcased Madhavan and Dhoni clad in black attire and sunglasses, wielding guns, setting the tone for an exhilarating adventure. With The Chase, fans are now curious to see if Dhoni can bring his on-field charm to the big screen.

On September 7th, Madhavan shared the clip on Instagram, labeling it as the teaser for The Chase. Notably, he left fans in suspense by not specifying whether the project is a film, a series, or something entirely different. What is clear, however, is that the teaser has already ignited excitement across the internet. 

In the clip, both Madhavan and Dhoni are depicted as task force officers in uniforms, gearing up for a mission. The actor captioned the post, "One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up - a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase - teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon." 

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Meanwhile, the brief clip rapidly gained traction, with fans inundating social media to share their enthusiasm. Many users noted that this could mark Dhoni’s first significant acting role. Although Dhoni has featured in commercials and made a cameo in the Tamil film GOAT, his part in The Chase appears to be much more substantial in scope.

Regarding Dhoni, this teaser comes just after he was celebrated with his induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in June of this year. He became the 11th Indian cricketer to receive this esteemed honor. From guiding India to its inaugural T20 World Cup victory in 2007, to securing the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni stands as the only captain in cricket history to have lifted all three ICC white-ball trophies. 

In addition to his captaincy, Dhoni has established himself as one of the greatest finishers in cricket. His legendary 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest ODI score achieved by a wicketkeeper. With more than 10,000 runs in ODIs at an average exceeding 50, his batting legacy is as revered as his leadership.

Also read| 'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: 6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
6 actors who perfectly nailed timeless vintage looks on screen
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark, days after ‘lost India’ statement, says, ‘Deeply…’
PM Modi’s FIRST reaction to US President Donald Trump ‘friend’ remark…
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details
Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur,
Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'
Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty
Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...
Is Elon Musk on track to be first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE