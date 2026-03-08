FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security

Former India captain MS Dhoni has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The World Cup-winning skipper was spotted under tight security near the Narendra Modi Stadium, sparking excitement among fans before the marquee clash.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni to attend IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad, former India captain seen with heavy security
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning as the Indian team gears up to take on the New Zealand national cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. This title showdown will take place at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium, which holds the title of the largest cricket stadium globally.

The 44-year-old icon also attended India’s semifinal match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the Men in Blue triumphed over the England men's cricket team in a nail-biting encounter. Dhoni was there with his wife Sakshi, and a host of celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor, were spotted in the stands enjoying the thrilling semifinal.

Numerous members of the cricket community were also present to witness the match live. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma—who guided India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy—were among those supporting the team. As the final draws near, fans are eagerly anticipating another unforgettable chapter in Indian cricket history.

Dhoni’s legacy and India’s quest to defend the trophy

India claimed their first T20 World Cup trophy under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2007, defeating the Pakistan national cricket team in the final of the inaugural tournament. This landmark victory established the groundwork for India’s impressive legacy in T20 cricket.

Now, the onus is on the team led by Suryakumar Yadav. India aims to defend their title and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil. Meanwhile, New Zealand is on the hunt for their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy after finishing as runners-up in the 2021 edition.

India is also pursuing several historic milestones in this final. A victory would mark them as the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first host nation to win the tournament, and the first side to secure three T20 World Cup trophies.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
