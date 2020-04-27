WATCH: MS Dhoni takes Ziva Dhoni on a bike ride inside Ranchi farmhouse amid COVID-19 lockdown

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. The 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on April 14 was further extended till May 3 by Primer Minister Narendra Modi as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in India.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

Dhoni since then has been spending time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his Ranchi home.

Sakshi recently took to social media and gave a sneak peek of what everyone's favourite been up to during this lockdown.

In a short video, Dhoni can be seen performing his daddy duties and taking Ziva on a motorbike ride inside the Ranchi farmhouse.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Fans have been staying updated on what their beloved Thala's been up to through Sakshi's social media post as Dhoni himself rarely uses his socials.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.