Watch: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina arrive in style inside Range Rover SUV to watch IND vs ENG

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina arrive in style to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were spotted arriving at Lord's in style inside a 2020 Range Rover SUV to watch Team India in action. Dhoni had arrived in England a couple of weeks back, to celebrate his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife Sakshi.

A few days later, he also celebrated his 41st birthday, in the presence of Sakshi, and some of his friends including the likes of Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj. Since then, Dhoni has been spotted attending all of India's matches.

He met the Indian players in the dressing room after the 2nd T20I and was spotted in the stands during the 3rd T20I, in the first and second ODI as well.

READ| MS Dhoni poses with Saif Ali Khan as pair attended IND vs ENG 1st ODI, see viral pic

Suresh Raina meanwhile joined the legendary batsman in the UK for the 2nd ODI at Lord's and together, the pair of them simply oozed class and swag as they arrived at the venue.

While Dhoni was spotted wearing a purple blazer, over an orange t-shirt, paired with blue denim jeans and dapper brown shades, Raina opted to go with a black t-shirt which he layered with a dark blue blazer, and pants.

Swag of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.pic.twitter.com/i8dKSmH5bJ July 15, 2022

The pair of them arrived at Lord's in a black Range Rover Land Rover 2020 SUV. Later, Raina himself shared a picture alongside Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh.

READ| IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

And that's not all, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the Lord's for the second ODI between India and England.

Team India lost the game by 100 runs, after they failed to chase down the required total, courtesy of some stunning bowling from Reece Topley who picked up six wickets.

The Three Lions thus brought themselves level in the series at 1-1, with the third and final ODI slated to be played on Sunday, July 17.