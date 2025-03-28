CSK vs RCB: Salt scored 32 runs off 16 balls and looked very threatening, but was then tricked by a delivery.

MS Dhoni once again wowed cricket fans with his incredible wicketkeeping skills. The Chennai Super Kings icon pulled off a stunning stumping to send Royal Challengers Bangalore's explosive opener, Phil Salt, back to the pavilion, thanks to the bowling of Noor Ahmad.

Salt, who had raced to 32 runs off just 16 balls, was completely thrown off by the delivery. As he tried to charge down the pitch, he was caught off guard by Noor Ahmad's sharp turn, leaving him stranded. Dhoni, with his lightning-fast reflexes, quickly removed the bails.

Salt had given RCB a solid start smashing five boundaries and a six. He appeared to be in fantastic form but the combination of Dhoni and Noor Ahmad abruptly ended his innings. This wicket was a vital breakthrough for CSK, effectively slowing down RCB's momentum during powerplay.