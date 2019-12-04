Watch: MS Dhoni singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' video goes viral from karaoke night with friends

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is a big fan of Kishore Kumar and spends a lot of time listing to old school classics.

In the past, we have all heard MSD talking about his love for the evergreen tracks but now, we finally get to listen to him singing to one.

In a video clip, the 38-year-old can be seen enjoying himself during a karaoke night with his mates.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman in the video can be seen singing 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye', an evergreen track sang by Kumar Sanu.

As soon as the video hit the web, fans went absolutely berserk and the Instagram clip became an instant hit.

"Listen at your own risk as @mahi7781 is all set to conquer your heart all over again!???? #jabkoibaatbigadjaye #Dhoni #MSDhoni #RanchiDiary," the caption read on Instagram.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well and not part of the national side which will be taking on Windies on home turf as well this month.