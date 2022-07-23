Watch MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi attempt Fruit Makeup Challenge in viral video

Sakshi Dhoni attempts Fruit Makeup Challenge

Where at the one hand former India skipper MS Dhoni is miles away from social media, his wife Sakshi not only gives fans information about the beloved cricketer but also follows various trends online.

READ | IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

Recently, Sakshi on Instagram took up a fun challenge. She nailed a viral fruit makeup challenge, in which she was seen using red cherries.

She was seen applying the cherries' colour as a blush and also used them as a lip tint.

WATCH:

Talking about Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen in London, during India's game against England.

During the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday at Oval, Dhoni was spotted in the stands with Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena, and son Taimur.

Dhoni had also met Indian players after the 2nd T20I as well. The BCCI shared pictures of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter who was seen giving his words of wisdom to Indian players.