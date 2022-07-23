Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi attempt Fruit Makeup Challenge in viral video

Sakshi on Instagram took up a fun challenge. She nailed a viral fruit makeup challenge, in which she was seen using red cherries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Watch MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi attempt Fruit Makeup Challenge in viral video
Sakshi Dhoni attempts Fruit Makeup Challenge

Where at the one hand former India skipper MS Dhoni is miles away from social media, his wife Sakshi not only gives fans information about the beloved cricketer but also follows various trends online.

READ | IND vs ENG: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketers grace Lord's stadium

Recently, Sakshi on Instagram took up a fun challenge. She nailed a viral fruit makeup challenge, in which she was seen using red cherries. 

She was seen applying the cherries' colour as a blush and also used them as a lip tint.

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (@sakshisingh_r)

Talking about Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was seen in London, during India's game against England.

During the first ODI between India and England on Tuesday at Oval, Dhoni was spotted in the stands with Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, along with his wife Kareena, and son Taimur.

Dhoni had also met Indian players after the 2nd T20I as well. The BCCI shared pictures of the legendary wicketkeeper-batter who was seen giving his words of wisdom to Indian players. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.