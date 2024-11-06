A resurfaced video featuring MS Dhoni playing golf with recently re-elected United States President Donald Trump has once again captured the attention of internet users.

A viral throwback video from September of last year has resurfaced, featuring former India captain MS Dhoni engaging in an unexpected golf contest with Donald Trump. The video gained renewed attention following Trump's victory in the United States presidential elections on Wednesday.

During a vacation in the USA, Dhoni took the opportunity to meet the Republican politician, and the two enjoyed a friendly yet competitive afternoon on the golf course together. The video of their interaction quickly captured the interest of fans worldwide, highlighting Dhoni's international appeal.

Despite the speculation surrounding the meeting, Dhoni, known for his neutral stance on political matters, chose not to publicly endorse or comment on Trump's bid for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he focused on the personal nature of the encounter, maintaining his reputation for professionalism and discretion.

In a recent development, it has been confirmed that Dhoni will continue his association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, albeit under unique circumstances.

Despite not having played an international match since 2019, the 41-year-old cricketer will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores. This decision aligns with IPL regulations, which permit retired players to be retained in the uncapped category, and underscores Dhoni's enduring value to the franchise.

In a strategic move to manage finances ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK successfully negotiated a pay cut with Dhoni. Despite his legendary status and significant market appeal, the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman agreed to a reduced salary to assist the franchise in adhering to budgetary constraints. This gesture exemplifies Dhoni's unwavering dedication to CSK, with whom he has achieved remarkable success, including multiple IPL titles.

With the mega auction scheduled for November 24 and 25, the retention of MS Dhoni as an uncapped player ensures his ongoing impact in the IPL while preserving his pivotal role within CSK.

