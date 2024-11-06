CRICKET
A resurfaced video featuring MS Dhoni playing golf with recently re-elected United States President Donald Trump has once again captured the attention of internet users.
A viral throwback video from September of last year has resurfaced, featuring former India captain MS Dhoni engaging in an unexpected golf contest with Donald Trump. The video gained renewed attention following Trump's victory in the United States presidential elections on Wednesday.
During a vacation in the USA, Dhoni took the opportunity to meet the Republican politician, and the two enjoyed a friendly yet competitive afternoon on the golf course together. The video of their interaction quickly captured the interest of fans worldwide, highlighting Dhoni's international appeal.
Despite the speculation surrounding the meeting, Dhoni, known for his neutral stance on political matters, chose not to publicly endorse or comment on Trump's bid for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he focused on the personal nature of the encounter, maintaining his reputation for professionalism and discretion.
Watch:
MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump.
- The craze for Dhoni is huge. pic.twitter.com/fyxCo3lhAQ— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023
In a recent development, it has been confirmed that Dhoni will continue his association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming IPL 2025 season, albeit under unique circumstances.
Despite not having played an international match since 2019, the 41-year-old cricketer will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player for INR 4 crores. This decision aligns with IPL regulations, which permit retired players to be retained in the uncapped category, and underscores Dhoni's enduring value to the franchise.
In a strategic move to manage finances ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK successfully negotiated a pay cut with Dhoni. Despite his legendary status and significant market appeal, the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman agreed to a reduced salary to assist the franchise in adhering to budgetary constraints. This gesture exemplifies Dhoni's unwavering dedication to CSK, with whom he has achieved remarkable success, including multiple IPL titles.
With the mega auction scheduled for November 24 and 25, the retention of MS Dhoni as an uncapped player ensures his ongoing impact in the IPL while preserving his pivotal role within CSK.
Also read| ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma suffer massive loss
Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Tiwari pay tributes to Sharda Sinha: 'A true legend of Bhojpuri music'
Watch: MS Dhoni's video of playing golf with Donald Trump goes viral after US Polls
Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's success, Akshay Kumar to bring sequel of this blockbuster with OG cast, will reunite with..
Viral: Italy's Lake Como's 'fresh air' can being sold for Rs 907, details inside
Orry shares pics of voting in US elections, celebrates Donald Trump's victory; netizens say 'no need to offend Kamala'
Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena scripts history, becomes first cricketer to achieve massive feat
Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on winning US elections, says, 'If there is one person...'
Good news for Anil Ambani, another Reliance company becomes debt-free, prepays Rs 4850000000 crore to...
Meet Usha Chilukuri, who is set to become first Indian-origin second lady of US, she is wife of...
The Buckingham Murders OTT release date: When, where to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer murder mystery
Delhi NCR: Traffic advisory issued in Ghaziabad ahead of Chhath Puja 2024, check routes to avoid
Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in sexual assault case, investigation reveals actor was...
Ajay Devgn unveils first look poster of Azaad featuring his nephew Aaman Devgan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Meet actress, Ajay Devgn's 'wife' who quit films in 12 years, was accused of abandoning her ill father, then...
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant breaks into top 10; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma suffer massive loss
NASA's Sunita Williams witnesses 16 sunrises, sunsets daily in space, here’s how
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya, rumoured affair with Nimrat, Abhishek Bachchan talks about loyalty: 'As a man...'
Meet brothers, who are growing world's most expensive spice, selling it for Rs 5 lakh per kg, they are from...
People from Kamala Harris’ Indian ancestral village express disappointment as Donald Trump wins US elections
'India will…': Ricky Ponting makes BOLD prediction for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
From DU to Tesla: Meet man who works for Elon Musk, manages his company's...
Changing Restaurant Technology: How Akash Gill is Leading the Shift to Contactless Payments and Digital Efficiency
'Forget big cars, VIP treatment': Ex-India star urges Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play Ranji Trophy ahead of BGT
CBSE cracks down on 'dummy' schools after surprise inspection in Delhi, Rajasthan, withdraws affiliation of...
Essence of Leadership: Insights from Ankur Saini
Who is Thomas Draca? First Italian player to register for IPL 2025 mega auction
Shocking: Bride says ‘Qubool Hai’ over video call to her groom as he couldn't come to India due to...
‘Clear mandate for...’: Elon Musk celebrates as Donald Trump nears victory in US Presidential election
IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players with Rs 2 crore base price
Share Market news: Sensex soars 901 points as Donald Trump claims US election victory, tech stocks lead
Meet man who quit Paytm after Rs 2048 crore deal with Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, he is...
Anushka Sharma can't stop laughing seeing Virat Kohli's funny move in unseen viral video - Watch
'Haar gaye...': Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours
SA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh aims to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s all-time T20I record
Donald Trump reclaims US presidency, netizens win hearts with meme-fest
'Everyone will come to know...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's BIG statement on caste census in Nagpur
Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty visit Bengaluru Mutt along with Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, video goes viral
Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals all about 'bloody love story', says it is....
19 golf courses, luxury cars, property in multiple countries: Know all about US President-elect Donald Trump's net worth
'History’s greatest comeback': Israel PM Netanyahu congratulates Donald Trump on US Election victory
US Election Results LIVE: Donald Trump's victory speech; WATCH HERE
Arjun Kapoor hits back at haters post Singham Again success: 'To everyone who...'
'Let's work for global peace': PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Donald Trump on winning US election
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to be postponed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule? Here's what we know
Not Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal or Avinash Mishra, Bigg Boss himself is the biggest bully of season 18 | Opinion
Meet actress who ruled box office in 1994, did 8 films in 1 year, competed with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, now..
Meet Kartik Aaryan's 'sister', started career with 8 flops, then charged more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; quit films for...
IPL 2025: 1574 players registered for mega auction, check highest base price, key absentees and surprise picks
Amid divorce rumours, video of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya dancing together goes viral
Donald Trump delivers victory speech, Kamala Harris cancels address at Howard University after election setback
Amaran box office collection day 6: Sivakarthikeyan film beats Raayan to become third-highest grossing Tamil film of...
'Shah Rukh Khan was disgustingly...’: Gauri Khan makes SHOCKING revelations, says 'he was possessive, wouldn't let me..'
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra reveals why he divorced his two ex-wives, says 'we just didn't have...'
Swiggy's next BIG step, set to challenge Mukesh Ambani ahead of IPO, collects Rs...
Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai set to reunite for...
'BJP, PM Modi trying to destroy Constitutional values': Priyanka Gandhi on campaign trail ahead of Wayanad bypolls
Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo of 'pyaar' Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as she turns 2, post goes viral
J-K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status of erstwhile state
CAT Admit Card 2024 RELEASED: Step-by-step guide to download from iimcat.ac.in
Kiki Hakansson, the first ever Miss World, passes away at 95
This company surpasses Apple as world's biggest company, it's market cap is Rs...
Kartik Aaryan shares SCARY experience, reveals encountering ghost while shooting in graveyard for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc breaks his silence on not being retained by KKR, says, 'I still have not…'
'What about Aishwarya Rai?': Simi Garewal DELETES viral post defending Abhishek Bachchan amid Nimrat Kaur affair rumours
'Game, set and match': Elon Musk after initial projections show Donald Trump ahead in White House race
Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Ramayana's first poster out; film to release in two parts on...
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara
Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family Panditji who officiated Anant-Radhika's wedding; his fees is Rs...
'Akshay Kumar had many girlfriends, Govinda would...': Guddi Maruti's SHOCKING statement on 'chalu' heroes of 90s
‘Our relationship with US…’: EAM S Jaishankar on US Presidential Election 2024 Results
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz WARNED about his behaviour? Sara Arfeen Khan says, 'usne btaaya tha kitna..'
'Main mazzak kar rahi hun': Rasha Thadani's cute banter with paps goes VIRAL, fans call her 'prettiest star kid'
Delhi-NCR AQI: No relief from pollution, Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'
Rupali Ganguly's step-daughter says Anupamaa star 'physically, mentally abused' her, her mother: 'She was the one who..'
Dev Diwali 2024: Dates, significance, how to celebrate, everything you need to know
Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel face tough competition as BSNL rolls out SUPERHIT Diwali plans for just Rs...
This IPS officer rejected 16 government job offers, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, is posted as...
'Sahi sawal puchh liya': Saif Ali Khan says 'kaun ho aap bhaisaab' to paps, hilarious video goes viral
'I cried, no one is...': Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional as he recalls pain of losing mother just before he...
Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor says she has a crush on Avinash Mishra's body, 'Alice aur Eisha usse chipke rehte hain'
US presidential polls: Donald Trump wins Florida, four other states, Kamala Harris bags Massachusetts, Maryland
Israel PM Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over 'lack of trust'
Meet woman, who left her medical career, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her secured AIR was...
Swiggy IPO opens today, aims to garner Rs 11327 crore: Check price band, lot size and more
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur talks about her single status at Citadel Hunny Bunny screening
Vidhu Vinod Chopra almost fired this actress from his hit, told her 'you don't know how to act'; she turned superstar
Raftaar breaks silence on his feud with Honey Singh: 'Aapas mein toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai but...'
DNA TV Show: How US Presidential election results may impact the world
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan film crosses Rs 200-crore mark globally but...
Singham Again box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film becomes third highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024 behind...
Sharda Sinha dies at 72: Who are there in her family?
Who was Sharda Sinha aka Bihar Kokila, famous for Chhath and Maine Pyar Kiya songs?
Mortal remains of Sharda Sinha being taken to Patna for last rites
Parliament's winter session to begin from Nov 25, to continue till Dec 20
Gadar director Anil Sharma says he envisioned Sunny Deol-starrer as Ramayana: 'Tara Singh may not be Hanuman ji but...'
'After Sushant Singh Rajput, you can play MS Dhoni': Netizens suggest THIS actor for celebrated cricketer's biopic
IPL 2025 mega auction dates announced: Check no. of players, venue, where to watch and more
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘1 million dollars’ comment goes viral
Amid death threats, Salman Khan resumes Sikandar shoot in Hyderabad, fans hail 'bhai ka commitment' with leaked videos
Bigg Boss 18: Netizens hail Rajat Dalal for his savage remark, say 'gazab beizzati kar di Bigg Boss ki'