WATCH MS Dhoni's first look as 'Atharva' in mythological sci-fi series

Fans who have been missing MS Dhoni for a long time finally got what they needed as the former Indian cricket captain on Wednesday revealed the first look of his graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'.

Based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani's work, it is touted to be a mythological sci-fi web series and is backed by Dhoni Entertainment. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen in an animated avatar on a battlefield as his character is fighting against a demon-like army.

WATCH:

The "new age graphic novel" was announced in 2020 as "an adaptation of an unpublished book by debutant author". The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is the managing director of Dhoni Entertainment, had spoken about producing it and called it a "thrilling series".

"The book is a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming.

"We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web-series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film,” Sakshi said in a statement previously, according to Indian Express.

As for Dhoni, he had retired from international cricket in 2019. He seems to be exploring newer avenues. About Dhoni Entertainment, the media company was founded by the couple. The agency had also produced their debut project — the docu-series Roar of the Lion for Disney+ Hotstar in 2019.