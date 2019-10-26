WATCH: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva give him a massage and cuddles

Though MS Dhoni has been out of action for the national team, speculations about his retirement have been doing the rounds.

Now spending quality time with his family, the former Indian captain was seen in a video posted on the Instagram account of his daughter Ziva.

The account which is managed by him and his wife Sakshi, shows her sitting behind her father and giving him a shoulder massage.

In another video, Ziva can be seen hugging MS Dhoni from behind as the two of them sway from side to side with their eyes closed.

As for Dhoni, he too shared a post of Ziva wearing the same sunglasses as the one worn by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

In his caption, Dhoni said that Ziva was convinced that Ranveer was wearing her sunglasses.

According to the World Cup-winning captain, she immediately ran up to her room to check if she still had hers.

MS Dhoni's last appearance for Team India was in India's semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup in July.

While he was not part of the West Indies and South African squad, he has also been left out of the squad for India's upcoming 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh.