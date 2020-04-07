WATCH: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni helps staff clean garden amid coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all outdoor activities to a halt, as citizens are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

In a recent post, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's daughter - Ziva - can be seen picking up leaves in the garden to help the staff keep the lawn clean.

The video was posted on Ziva's official Instagram handle which is run by her parents.

“It’s time to decompost these leaves !”: the caption of the video read.

HERE IS THE ABOVE MENTIONED POST:

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 1,347,676 with more than 74,744 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of total COVID-19 patients, 277,331 have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 5,385 and 3,739, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 4281 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 111 fatalities have been reported.