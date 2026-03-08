FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma brought out the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy ahead of the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, triggering huge cheers from the packed crowd. The special moment added to the electric atmosphere before the India vs New Zealand showdown.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 07:34 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts
Iconic captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma brought the T20 World Cup trophy to Narendra Modi Stadium in anticipation of the final match between India and New Zealand. They were joined by ICC chairman Jay Shah. The footage of this moment has gone viral on social media, as their presence adds a special touch to the event. Notably, Dhoni led India to victory in 2007, defeating Pakistan in the final. Conversely, Rohit also clinched the title in 2007 and again as captain in 2024, overcoming South Africa in the championship match.

In the meantime, both Rohit and Dhoni were present at the semi-final held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India triumphed over England by a narrow margin of seven runs.

New Zealand chooses to bowl first

In the final against India, New Zealand has decided to field first. However, Suryakumar Yadav seemed unfazed by this decision, stating that if they set a strong total, the Kiwis would be under pressure.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we'll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score. Boys are good (talking about the mood in the camp). I mean, this is what we play the game for. In front of obviously this many people, it's going to be awesome. It's going to be a great night and hopefully we can put in a good show. I mean, we knew that, you know, making the semis obviously a great occasion and then we had to put in a good performance against a very good team. And we did that, which was very pleasing. So guys can take a lot of, I guess, confidence from that," Santner said.

"We're happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It's been working for us in the last game also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we're happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, always it's good to have runs on board and you come out and defend. And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well. It feels good (to be defending champions). But at the same time, it's history now. It's a new World Cup. But same venue from 2023 (World Cup final), but then yeah, we are very excited for it. It's special. You know, a game like this in front of 120,000," SKY said.

India starts strong

New Zealand made a surprising selection decision, leaving out Cole McConchie in favor of Jacob Duffy. Glenn Phillips was brought in as an off-spinner against Abhishek, but the strategy backfired as the left-handed batsman played it safe. They opted not to use Phillips again, which was quite odd considering the significant pressure New Zealand faced during the powerplay.

Both Samson and Abhishek provided India with a fantastic start, while Mitchell Santner inexplicably employed four different bowlers in the first four overs, which seemed illogical.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

Also read| Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

