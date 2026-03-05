FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma share heartwarming hug at Wankhede during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

A heartwarming moment unfolded at Wankhede as former India captain MS Dhoni shared a warm hug with Rohit Sharma during the high-voltage India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The emotional exchange between two Indian cricket icons quickly went viral among fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma share heartwarming hug at Wankhede during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final
An unforgettable moment unfolded at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Cricket icons MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, both legends of the Indian game, shared a heartfelt embrace in the stands. The crowd erupted in celebration, and the image quickly resonated across social media platforms.

On the field, India asserted their dominance over England from the outset. Cameras captured Dhoni greeting Rohit with a warm smile before their embrace—a symbolic gesture reflecting the continuity and camaraderie between two generations of Indian cricket leadership. Dhoni, revered for his remarkable record in ICC tournaments, and Rohit, the linchpin of India’s limited-overs success in recent years, embodied the spirit of the occasion.

India’s batting display was nothing short of explosive. Sanju Samson led the charge with a spectacular 89 off just 42 deliveries, peppering the boundary with eight fours and clearing the rope seven times. His aggressive approach set the tone early, putting England’s bowlers under immediate pressure.

The momentum continued as Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma contributed brisk, impactful cameos, propelling India’s scoring rate beyond 12 runs per over. Their collective effort powered India to a formidable total of 253 for 7 in 20 overs, leaving England facing an uphill battle in this high-stakes encounter.

England’s bowling attack struggled to find answers. Will Jacks eventually dismissed Samson, but not before significant damage had been inflicted. A dropped catch early in Samson’s innings proved costly for England, and lapses in the field compounded their difficulties against a relentless Indian batting lineup.

Also read| IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later

