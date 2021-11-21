Watch: MS Dhoni reveals THIS batting star got biggest standing ovation while walking out to bat in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former India captain MS Dhoni spoke candidly at the event 'Champions Call' where he talked about playing his last game in the city, what the city and the state Tamil Nadu has taught him and the cricketing star, who got the biggest standing ovation.

The IPL 2021 champions organised a special celebration event in Chennai on Saturday where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev were in attendance. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed earlier that the celebration in the home city will take place, once Dhoni returns from his duties as the team mentor for India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

Dhoni spoke with heart mentioning that he will play his last T20 game in Chennai, whether it is next year or five years later. Dhoni said that he always plans his cricket and having played his last ODI in India at his home ground in Ranchi, he wanted to play his final game in the shortest format in the city, which has become his second home over the past 14 years.

During the speech, Dhoni gave a special mention to legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar saying that he got the biggest standing ovation at Chepauk even if he was playing for Mumbai Indians.

"I believe Chennai taught me a lot, Tamil Nadu taught a lot on how to conduct myself, how to appreciate the game. Each and every game we played in Chennai, the fans came and supported us. I think Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji got the biggest ovation whenever he walked out, even when he played for Mumbai Indians," Dhoni said.

Dhoni-led CSK put the horrors of the 2020 edition behind to win their fourth IPL title after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final by 27 runs.