Watch: MS Dhoni plays football with daughter Ziva during CSK's training session, video goes viral

While both teams were busy preparing for the high-octane contest, a heartwarming photo from the Chennai Super Kings' camp caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni plays football with daughter Ziva during CSK's training session, video goes viral
Image Source: Screengrab

The Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to host the Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL fixture on Wednesday. A win against Delhi would significantly boost the chances of MS Dhoni and his team qualifying for the playoffs. The high-stakes match has generated tremendous buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.

While both teams were busy preparing for the high-octane contest, a heartwarming photo from the Chennai Super Kings' camp caught the attention of fans worldwide. 

The franchise shared a picture of MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva, joining him at the training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Along with the lovely picture, CSK wrote, "Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal!"

The franchise also shared an Instagram Reel showcasing their training session, which included former CSK batter Robin Uthappa playing with Ziva and a group of other children. The heartwarming clip captures a moment where Dhoni can be seen admiring his little girl as she plays football.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is interesting to note that Dhoni's daughter seems to have a greater interest in football rather than following in her father's cricketing footsteps. Prior to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhoni was seen in a different mood as he took some time off on the ground, possibly reflecting on his personal life and cherishing these special moments.

A victory against DC would significantly enhance CSK's chances of securing a spot in the IPL playoffs, as they have effectively overcome the challenges they faced in the previous season. Furthermore, if Dhoni manages to lead his team to lift the IPL trophy this time, he would equal Rohit Sharma's record in terms of the number of titles won, further cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished captains in the tournament's history.

Meanwhile, Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have climbed up to the third spot in the points table after a resounding victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game.

