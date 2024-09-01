Watch: MS Dhoni opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli, says, 'I don't know whether...'

Kohli started his international career under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2008. Over a decade of playing together saw them winning many matches for Team India.

A video of MS Dhoni is doing rounds on the internet where the 2011 World Cup-winning captain opened up about the relationship he shares with India’s star player Virat Kohli.

Although, Kohli has often emphasizes how his former Indian skipper has deeply influenced and guided him on the field, showcasing an extraordinary connection between the two.

In a viral video, Dhoni acknowledges and appreciates Kohli as being among the top cricketers in international cricket.

"We have been playing since 2008/09, there's still an age gap. So I don't know whether I would say like I am an older brother or colleague or whatever name you give it. But at the end of the day, we have been colleagues, you know, who played for India for a very long time. He has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket," Dhoni said during an event.

Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni when the latter stepped down from leading India in late December 2014 in Tests and in late 2016 in the white-ball format. Dhoni also played under Kohli's captaincy in white-ball cricket after leaving the Test format.

Dhoni led India to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. MS Dhoni is the only captain in history to win all 3 ICC white-ball trophies.

Meanwhile, Kohli who lost the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, is expected to return in the two-match series against Bangladesh at home this month.

