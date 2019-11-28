Watch: MS Dhoni names top two moments from his extraordinary career

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s successfully led his side to numerous glorifying moments in the past and is the only captain in the cricketing history to bag all the three ICC trophies – 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The 38-year-old also headed his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings to three IPL trophies and two Champions League titles so picking that one top moment in life is quite a tough ask.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper recently picked top two of his favourite moments from his illustrious career.

"There are two incidents I would like to mention over here. So after the 2007 (T20) World Cup, we came back to India and had an open bus ride and we were standing at the Marine Drive (in Mumbai). It was jam-packed all around and people had come out of their cars," Dhoni was quoted saying by PTI.

"So, I felt good after seeing the smile on everyone's face. Because, there could have been so many people in the crowd, who might have missed their flights, perhaps they were going for important work. The kind of reception, we got, the entire Marine Drive was full from one end to other," he added.

Revealing the second biggest moment of his career, MSD said: "And the second instance I would say the 2011 World Cup final, in that match when 15-20 runs were required, the way all the spectators started chanting Vande Mataram' at the Wankhede Stadium.

"These are two moments, I think, it will be very difficult to replicate them. Those are the two moments that are very close to my heart," he continued.