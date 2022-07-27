Watch: MS Dhoni makes cameo appearance in Rishabh Pant-Rohit Sharma's Instagram live

MS Dhoni makes cameo appearance in Rishabh Pant-Rohit Sharma's Instagram live

MS Dhoni has such a huge fanbase even now, despite the fact that he doesn't play for India anymore, that fans go gaga whenever the legendary batsman makes a public appearance. Recently, a video of the 41-year-old had gone viral, wherein fans can be seen flocking to the streets of London to catch a glimpse of Dhoni.

Even though the cricketer from Ranchi has achieved it all in his life, he loves to keep it low profile, without grabbing unnecessary attention. As a testament to that, Dhoni made a small cameo appearance during an Instagram live session of Team India cricketers Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others on Tuesday evening.

A video of Dhoni's cameo is going viral on social media, as the legendary cricketer can be seen in the Instagram live for a couple of seconds, before covering the camera with his hands.

READ| SC sends notice to MS Dhoni in arbitration proceedings against Amrapali group

Watch:

Surprisingly, Dhoni's wife Sakshi also makes an appearance during the live, as she picked up the call, and later diverted the camera towards Dhoni. Pant instantly can be heard saying to Sakshi, 'Rakho unko thodi der live pe (please stay for a while)', but then Dhoni swiftly covered the camera with his hand.

In the meanwhile, Team India regular skipper Rohit can also be heard saying 'Mat kar yaar', probably to Pant, as he was trying to be mischievous.

As soon as Dhoni left the live, all three of them burst out into laughter. It really was a fun Instagram live session as Yuzvendra Chahal, and veteran Indian pacer Ishan Sharma also joined the interaction.

READ| Watch MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi attempt Fruit Makeup Challenge in viral video

Currently, the Indian team is in West Indies, amid the ongoing ODI series, and the two nations will contest in a five-match T20Is series as well, starting from July 29th.

But before that, India will face West Indies in the third ODI on Wednesday, with the Men in Blue having a 2-0 unassailable series lead.