Watch: MS Dhoni leaves everyone in splits with hilarious speech at Rishabh Pant’s sister’s engagement ceremony

Dhoni and Pant share a deep bond, as evidenced by Pant's presence during the New Year celebrations with Dhoni's family in the UAE.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is renowned for his wit and he showcased this quality at a recent event. He graced the engagement ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister and delivered a speech that had the audience in stitches.

The engagement ceremony of Rishabh Pant's sister, Sakshi, and Ankit Chaudhary was a splendid affair held on Friday. Dhoni, being a close acquaintance, attended the function and was requested to bless the couple and deliver a speech.

A video of Dhoni's appearance on the stage, which has since gone viral on social media, captures his unique style of blessing the couple and leaving the entire audience in fits of laughter.

"They seem very happy. They are very excited. They danced very well. They get along very well, I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead. I mean, from a career perspective," Dhoni said.

It is anticipated that MS Dhoni will make a comeback to the field for the forthcoming IPL 2024 season. Despite being 42 years old, he has kept his retirement plans under wraps, fueling speculation that he will don the iconic CSK outfit once more and resume his role as the team's leader. Dhoni has an impressive track record, having secured the IPL title a remarkable five times with CSK.