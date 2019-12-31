Watch: MS Dhoni is back from Dubai to celebrate New Year's Eve with family

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has returned to Ranchi to celebrate the New Year's eve with his family.

The former Team India skipper was in Dubai for almost a week to celebrate Christmas and was spotted at the Birsa Munda Airport on Tuesday morning (December 31).

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh and Windies series as well.

A video of Dhoni at the Ranchi airport has gone viral on the internet where the 38-year-old can be seen leaving for home with a bright smile.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

.@msdhoni is back to India for New Year celebrations!#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5axbhD61eg — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 31, 2019

Every week there are new speculations regarding Dhoni's future, however, the man himself finally spoke about it last month.

During a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27).

Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".

KXIP head coach Anil Kumble also claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's performances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be important for him to make a comeback into India's T20 World Cup squad.

“It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” he said.