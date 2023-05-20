Watch: MS Dhoni is all smiles as CSK fan gifts him a miniature Chepauk Stadium model, video goes viral

Image Source: Screengrab

The popularity of MS Dhoni is undeniable, and it is needless to say that the cricketer has amassed a colossal fanbase due to his exceptional talent and humility. From children to the elderly, everyone is a fervent admirer of Dhoni.

Recently, a fan gifted the cricketer a miniature model of the Chepauk Stadium, which he received with great delight. The video of his reaction has since gone viral online.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a page called Insta MS Dhoni FC. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen admiring the unique gift with great enthusiasm. He was all smiles and could not take his eyes off the miniature model. The lights were turned off to allow the stadium lights to shine, adding to the overall effect of the gift.

The video has garnered over one million views, and fans of Dhoni were elated upon viewing the clip.

The recent gesture of a fan has captured the hearts of many online. One user commented, "He is the kind of player that nobody wants to see retire...everyone relates his life and struggles to their own." Another user praised the fan's creativity, stating, "Take a bow. Who made this?" A third user was impressed by the gift and Dhoni's reaction, exclaiming, "Incredible! Even Dhoni was surprised by this kind of gift."

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, who retired from international cricket almost four years ago, is expected to play his final competitive game soon. He is highly respected and admired by cricket fans in Tamil Nadu, who affectionately refer to him as 'Thala', meaning 'leader' in Tamil. He led CSK to four successful campaigns in the IPL and has left an indelible mark on fans in Tamil Nadu. The 41-year-old also led the Indian cricket team to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over crown four years later.

It is clear that this cricket legend has made a significant impact on the sport and the hearts of fans. His leadership, skill, and dedication have earned him a place in the hearts of many, and his retirement will undoubtedly be a bittersweet moment for all who have followed his career.

