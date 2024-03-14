Watch: MS Dhoni hits no-look six during CSK's practice session, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From Yodha to Bastar The Naxal Story, must-watch films releasing this week in cinemas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury, says TMC

Mukesh Ambani shares how he proposed to Nita Ambani for marriage; Watch viral video

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

Not Funny: Nora Fatehi romances Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in amusing love triangle in Madgaon Express' new song

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Yodha to Bastar The Naxal Story, must-watch films releasing this week in cinemas

Mukesh Ambani shares how he proposed to Nita Ambani for marriage; Watch viral video

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

10 health benefits of ash gourd juice

Common mistakes that damage hair and cause hair fall

Types of footwear every woman should have 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni hits no-look six during CSK's practice session, video goes viral

MS Dhoni has been putting his heart and soul in training sessions for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MS Dhoni is working hard in training for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Even though he's 42, Dhoni is very fit and eager. During practice session, he hit a big six without looking at the ball. It was a left-arm spinner's delivery, right where Dhoni wanted it. He smashed it for a huge six, and the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium went crazy.

Dhoni will play in the first IPL 2024 match for CSK against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. He's excited to entertain his fans. Despite some doubts about his future, Dhoni confirmed he'll be there, thanking his fans for their support.

Even though Dhoni had a knee problem last season, his dedication to cricket hasn't changed. He's leading CSK with a lot of energy, hoping to win another championship. His return to Chennai for IPL 2024 has made fans and teammates happy. His leadership will be important for CSK as they aim for their sixth title. Many people believe they have a good chance of winning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Empowering Local Economies: Savaari's Impact on Regional Tourism

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

IPL 2024: Big boost for Punjab Kings as star England batter available to play full season

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement