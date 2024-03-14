Watch: MS Dhoni hits no-look six during CSK's practice session, video goes viral

MS Dhoni has been putting his heart and soul in training sessions for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

MS Dhoni is working hard in training for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Even though he's 42, Dhoni is very fit and eager. During practice session, he hit a big six without looking at the ball. It was a left-arm spinner's delivery, right where Dhoni wanted it. He smashed it for a huge six, and the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium went crazy.

Dhoni will play in the first IPL 2024 match for CSK against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. He's excited to entertain his fans. Despite some doubts about his future, Dhoni confirmed he'll be there, thanking his fans for their support.

Even though Dhoni had a knee problem last season, his dedication to cricket hasn't changed. He's leading CSK with a lot of energy, hoping to win another championship. His return to Chennai for IPL 2024 has made fans and teammates happy. His leadership will be important for CSK as they aim for their sixth title. Many people believe they have a good chance of winning.