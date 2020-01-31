Trending#

WATCH: MS Dhoni hilariously trolls his wife Sakshi for using him to gain Instagram followers

Since MS Dhoni’s sabbatical, fans have been asking if the wicketkeeper-batsman will be returning to the squad or not.


Sakshi and MS Dhoni

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 11:55 PM IST

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has hilariously trolled his wife Sakshi in a video which has gone viral on social media in recent hours.

The entire event went down when Sakshi started filming Dhoni and the couple had their friends over at their place in Mandla.

In the video, Sakshi can be heard teasing MSD by calling him with names like 'Sweetie'. To this, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman responded by roasting her saying she is using him to increase her followers on Instagram.

In her defence, MS's better-half claimed that she only does that because his fans keep asking her to show them their beloved 'thala'.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Since MS Dhoni’s sabbatical, fans have been asking if the wicketkeeper-batsman will be returning to the squad or not. Things became more tricky after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) excluded his name from their annual contract list.

India have tried players like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and now KL Rahul as their wicketkeeping options. 

However, their performance behind the stumps has not managed to convince fans.

During India's fourth T20I match against New Zealand in Wellington, some Indian fans are seen expressing their love for Dhoni.

They displayed a banner showing their affection for MSD.

