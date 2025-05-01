A week ago, CSK CEO Viswanathan believed in Dhoni's leadership to improve the team's performance in the tournament. Despite Dhoni's efforts, the team's luck did not change.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) interim captain MS Dhoni was spotted engaging in a conversation with the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan after the Yellow Army's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 30. Following this defeat, Chennai has been eliminated from the tournament, marking them as the first team to exit.

A week ago, CSK CEO Viswanathan had expressed confidence in Dhoni's leadership abilities to turn the team's fortunes around in the tournament. However, despite his efforts, the 43-year-old was unable to change the team's luck.

After the match, Dhoni appeared to be in good spirits while conversing with Viswanathan. During the game, Dhoni batted at number seven and scored 11 runs off four balls, including a four and a six, before being dismissed by his former India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who went on to take a hat-trick in the match.

Watch the video here:

Csk ceo clapping to dhoni pic.twitter.com/iiIJJaEobJ April 30, 2025

Chennai's fans will be hoping for a strong performance from the team in the remaining matches to avoid finishing as the worst team in IPL 2025, as they did in the 2020 and 2022 seasons, where they ended in ninth place. This will be the third time in IPL history that the Super Kings have failed to make it to the playoffs.

CSK's upcoming matches are against the top-ranked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT). They will only play one home game against RR on May 12. So far this year, Chennai has played six matches at home but has only managed to win one.

Also read| Massive setback for Mumbai Indians as star player ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury, replacement announced