A video clip circulating on social media features the couple and their friends singing a romantic Bollywood song.

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, at a lavish event. A video making the rounds online shows the couple, along with their friends, happily singing the romantic Bollywood song, "Ja koi baat bigad jaye." This heartwarming clip has received a lot of love from Dhoni’s dedicated fans, who have supported him through every high and low.

Alongside Dhoni, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Umesh Yadav were also seen enjoying Valentine’s Day with their partners. Tendulkar shared a touching moment on Instagram, where he was seen unboxing a heart-shaped gift with his wife, Anjali, by his side. This sweet gesture highlighted the love and bond shared by these cricketing greats off the field.

Looking ahead, Dhoni is preparing for the upcoming IPL season, where he will once again don the colors of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 43-year-old’s experience and leadership will be vital for CSK’s success as he mentors captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and steers the team toward another title in the eagerly awaited T20 tournament. In the last season, Dhoni demonstrated his skills by scoring 161 runs in 14 matches, with an impressive strike rate of 220.55 and an average of 53.67.

The IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22, and Dhoni is leaving nothing to chance. The seasoned cricketer was recently seen practicing at the CSK Academy, honing his skills and getting ready to hit the field once more. Even months before the IPL, Dhoni has been putting in the effort at the nets.

Renowned for his strong work ethic and remarkable focus, Dhoni aims to return even stronger. Fans were thrilled to see the legendary cricketer swinging the bat and putting in the hard work with the same confidence, dedication, and passion that has made him a beloved figure for years.

