WATCH: MS Dhoni greets fans at MA Chidambaram Stadium with a massive sixer ahead of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni kick-started his preparations with a full-fledged net session in preparation for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (March 2).

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

Later on, Dhoni trained with the rest of the squad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Numerous fans flocked to the stadium to get a glips of their beloved 'Thala' and they got exactly what they wanted.

Fans finally saw MSD bat for the first time in the nets after a long time. Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.

The 38-year-old didn't send his followers back without entertaining them as they got to witness the CSK skipper hit a huge sixer, reminding everyone that class stays permanent no matter what.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

Super Kings' official Twitter account also shared a video of Dhoni taking the field.