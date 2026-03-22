Watch: MS Dhoni gets thunderous welcome at Chepauk, female fan breaks down in emotional moment

MS Dhoni received a thunderous welcome at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as fans erupted in celebration during an Indian Premier League moment. The emotional atmosphere peaked when a female supporter broke down in tears while cheering for the legendary CSK former captain.

MS Dhoni remains closely associated with the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. The former captain of India, affectionately called Thala, is a beloved figure in Chennai, and his fans follow him wherever he goes. Since his retirement from international cricket in 2020, there has been ongoing speculation about when Dhoni will end his IPL career. As in previous years, discussions are circulating this season regarding whether the wicketkeeper-batter will say goodbye to the T20 league after the conclusion of the 2026 season.

On Sunday, fans were welcomed into the MA Chidambaram Stadium, affectionately known as Chepauk, for the special Roar event. Before the tournament kicked off, Dhoni made his entrance to a thunderous ovation, with fans going absolutely wild in the stands.

One female fan was spotted in tears of joy, unable to contain her excitement at seeing Dhoni in person. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain kept his composure and walked to his destination without displaying any emotions.

Dhoni has been a part of CSK for every season except two. He has guided the franchise to five IPL championships and is among the most successful IPL captains, alongside Rohit Sharma. Throughout his IPL career, the 44-year-old has participated in 278 matches, amassing over 5000 runs, making him arguably the most cherished cricketer in India.

Sanju Samson, the T20 World Cup player of the tournament, who joined CSK last season after being traded from the Rajasthan Royals, also received a roaring welcome when he arrived for a training session.

CSK is hosting the inaugural ROAR 2026 fan event on Sunday, which will introduce the entire squad to a packed audience. The event will also feature appearances from former CSK players such as Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Subramanium Badrinath, and Dwayne Bravo.

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