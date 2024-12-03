Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League. Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni is gearing up for his participation in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Dhoni is enjoying some quality time with his friends and family. A recent video of the cricket legend has gone viral on social media, showcasing a lighthearted moment where Dhoni is seen dancing to a 'pahadi song' alongside his wife, Sakshi. The heartwarming clip has captured the attention of fans, further fueling excitement ahead of Dhoni's IPL return.

Watch the viral video here:

MS Dhoni Dancing on Pahadi Song



- Video of the Day. [DJ Paras] pic.twitter.com/eRoVlIP15V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2024

Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK has won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023).

Moreover, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is rejoining Chennai Super Kings after a decade, having been acquired for a significant Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL auction. CSK successfully outbid Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals to secure the experienced spinner.

CSK IPL 2025 Full Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).