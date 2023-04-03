Watch: MS Dhoni completes 5,000 runs in IPL with back-to-back sixes, epic video floods Twitter

It was ‘Paisa Wasool’ moment for millions of cricket fans as legendary cricketer MS Dhoni rolled back the years to reach 5,000 runs in IPL with back-to-back maximums. On strike in the last over, Dhoni opened his account with a stunning six as he cut the ball over third man. He then heaved a massive blow on the leg side to complete the milestone with a towering hit over mid-wicket.

The Dhoni effect on Indian cricket was quite visible as the IPL viewership at JioCinema peaked at 17 million (1.7 crore) with the 41-year-old Chennai Super Kings skipper batting. Social media was flooded with posts of video clips of the fascinating two balls. Watch here:

Fans sent Twitter into a spiral with posts of appreciation for Dhoni. "He's still the boss of this league!," said one Twitter user. Fans shared their happiness and soon a memefest kicked off on the social media platform.

Most Sixes in 20th overs in IPL history:



•MS Dhoni - 55*

•Kieron Pollard - 33



MS Dhoni is in own league!

Highest viewership in IPL 2023 on JioCinema:



1.7 crore when Dhoni was batting vs LSG.



1.6 crore when Dhoni was batting vs GT.



He is the brand of world cricket.

IPL 2023 viewership peaked at 17M during MS Dhoni's batting.



He's still the boss of this league!

MS Dhoni completed 5000 IPL Runs



Second Fastest Indian to score 5K ipl runs followed by Raina #MSDhoni #CSKvsLSG #CSK

With the two sensational sixes, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. He also becomes the only middle-order batter to do so. Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings were back at home ground Chepauk Stadium in Chennai after over 3 years or 1426 days to be precises. Needless to say that CSK fans got what they came for on Monday.

Nevertheless, Dhoni was dismissed on the third ball he faced but his blazing cameo with a strike rate of 400 helped CSK post a mammoth 217/7 in their 20 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants.