Watch: MS Dhoni boss CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in a game of table tennis

In a recent Twitter post by the Chennai based franchise, MSD can be seen facing off with his CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in a game of table tennis.


MS Dhoni

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 07:04 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely known for his sportsmanship and his undisputed love for not only for cricket but also for other sports. 

The world has already seen Dhoni showcasing his tennis and golf skills in recent time and this time it's time for the former Team India skipper to try his hand in table tennis as well.

In a recent Twitter post by the Chennai based franchise, MSD can be seen facing off with his CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in a game of table tennis.

The actual video clip is actually from earlier this year when the CSK duo was shooting for a commercial and were spending their spare time in between the shoots by playing table tennis. 

"Back in March 2019, when #Thala, #Champion, and #SirJaddu were all utterly dapperly attired for a Deepavali collection shoot, they decided to conquer other sports! (Full video link in bio and stories) ?? #WhistlePodu #HappyDeepavali," wrote CSK in their Instagram post on Sunday.

Last week, 'Mahi' made an appearance at Ranchi’s Jharkhand States Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium where India defeated South Africa in the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs. 

According to reports, Dhoni was also spotted playing table tennis at the JSCA during his visit. 

