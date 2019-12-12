Watch: MS Dhoni arrives with Sakshi Dhoni and family at polling booth to cast their votes in Jharkhand polls

Jharkhand elections are being held in five phases.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently spending his time away from the national side but did turn up to exercise his fundamental rights to cast their votes in the state of Jharkhand.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman along with his better half Sakshi and other family members were spotted at a polling booth in Ranchi earlier today (December 12).

Polling for 17 constituencies in the third phase of Jharkhand assembly elections 2019 is currently underway. Jharkhand elections are being held in five phases.

MS Dhoni along with his family went to cast vote earlier today in Ranchi. #JharkhandElection2019 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/k4ArdMk7mz — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 12, 2019

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh and Windies series as well.

Every week there are new speculations regarding Dhoni's future, however, the man himself finally spoke about it last month.

During a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27).

Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".