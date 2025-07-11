Watch: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture for Diogo Jota after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord's

This gesture was a direct memorial to Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain with his brother, Andre Silva, on July 3, 2025. The number 20 was the jersey number Jota wore while playing for Liverpool FC.

In a touching moment that went beyond sports, Mohammed Siraj paid a touching tribute to the late Portuguese football player Diogo Jota after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord's. Millions saw this heartfelt tribute, and it resonated throughout the sports world, linking cricket and soccer in a mutual sense of loss.

Siraj, known for his energetic celebrations, made the number '20' with both hands right after getting the wicket of Jamie Smith for 51, before looking up respectfully. This gesture was a direct memorial to Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain with his brother, Andre Silva, on July 3, 2025. The number 20 was the jersey number Jota wore while playing for Liverpool FC.

Watch the video here:

JamieSmith survived once, but no escape this time from #MohammedSiraj!



Will #TeamIndia bundle England out under 400? #ENGvIND 3rd TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/mg732JcWfD pic.twitter.com/I1uG35YFZC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2025

The tribute from Siraj quickly got attention online. People praised it for its genuineness and for pointing out the human among athletes from different sports. Jota's death at 28 shocked the soccer world, and teammates, clubs, and fans sent tributes.

Siraj likes football and often mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration. His recent gesture shows how much Jota had on the sports world. The moment at Lord's reminded everyone of how fragile life is and the shared grief when a beloved person is lost. As the Test match continues, Siraj's tribute is a standout moment, showing the respect and friendship in sports.

