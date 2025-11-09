Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

A tense moment erupted during the IND-A vs SA-A match when Mohammed Siraj got into a heated on-field exchange with Lesego Senokwane. The confrontation briefly halted play and became the talking point of the fixture, highlighting the intensity of the A-team series.

During an intense unofficial Test match in Bengaluru, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj found himself embroiled in a heated moment against South Africa A, following an on-field clash with batter Lesego Senokwane. This incident unfolded during a gripping session as Siraj unleashed a fierce spell that challenged the skill and composure of the visiting team.

As Senokwane fought valiantly against Siraj’s speed and bounce, one particular delivery turned into a painful episode. The Indian fast bowler delivered a rapid ball that struck Senokwane in a sensitive area, causing him to double over in agony. While Senokwane attempted to recover, Siraj, known for his fiery demeanor, exchanged some heated words with him. This brief confrontation added an extra layer of drama to an already charged atmosphere on the field.

Watch the video here:

Despite the painful blow, Senokwane managed to regain his composure and continued his innings. Meanwhile, Siraj maintained his aggressive approach, bowling with fierce determination in an effort to break through South Africa A’s defenses. Although the altercation did not escalate, it clearly showcased Siraj’s fiery temperament, which often enhances his performance rather than distracts him.

Siraj’s exceptional spell in England

In a thrilling conclusion to a memorable series, Mohammed Siraj delivered a decisive blow as India narrowly defeated England by just 6 runs on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval. With the series hanging in the balance and England needing only a few runs, Siraj rose to the occasion, claiming the final wicket of Gus Atkinson and securing a dramatic victory that leveled the five-match series at 2-2.

India's triumph came after they were bowled out for 224 in their first innings and had to fight back with a spirited bowling display. England appeared close to victory on several occasions, but India’s relentless pace attack, spearheaded by Siraj and bolstered by Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, remained unyielding.

Also read| Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...