Siraj received a negative reaction from the Adelaide Oval crowd on Saturday, following his controversial send-off to hometown favorite Travis Head.

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj engaged in a heated exchange with Australia's Travis Head after dismissing him following Head's impressive century on Day 2. Head's aggressive batting style turned the game around, despite wickets falling at the other end.

At 140, Head's entertaining innings came to an end when Siraj bowled him out. The dismissal was followed by a tense verbal confrontation between Siraj and Head, with both players exchanging words before Head left the field.

The drama continued as Siraj faced backlash from the crowd at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian pacer was booed by fans, prompting him to speak with the umpires about the crowd's behavior.

Watch:

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k December 7, 2024

Head's arrival at the crease came after the quick dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith on Day 2. However, Head remained unfazed and played aggressively, putting pressure on the Indian bowlers and reaching his century in just 111 deliveries. He ended his innings with a score of 140 off 141 balls.

Earlier in the innings, Marnus Labuschagne also contributed with a half-century, scoring 64 runs. Labuschagne's performance was crucial as he faced criticism for his lack of runs in the first innings in Adelaide.

Also read| 'Coming to eat Shoaib Akhtar's legacy': Mohammed Siraj's 181.6 kmph blunder ignites meme frenzy