Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Siraj, positioned at mid-off, showcased remarkable athleticism as he lunged towards his left side with full force, executing a breathtaking one-handed catch.

Mohammed Siraj executed a remarkable catch, diving through the air, to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on the final ball before lunch on Day 1 of the first Test in the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

India made a significant breakthrough, reducing the West Indies to 68 for four, as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both Windies openers, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur each claimed one wicket.

In the 28th over of the first innings, Jadeja delivered a full ball on off-stump, tempting Blackwood to go for an aerial shot over the inner field. However, Siraj had different plans.

With the ball gripping the surface just enough, Blackwood's bat turned slightly, causing the ball to soar high into the sky, looping over the mid-on fielder, where Siraj was positioned. The Indian pacer swiftly back-pedaled and extended his right hand at the last moment to make an attempt at catching the ball.

Despite landing forcefully on the ground and scraping his elbows in the process, Siraj managed to maintain his grip on the ball.

Watch:

Earlier, R Ashwin made an immediate impact by taking two wickets upon his return to Test cricket.

Excluded from the World Test Championship final against Australia a month ago, the 36-year-old spinner swiftly dismissed openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. He was brought into the attack after only 40 minutes of play on a seemingly calm pitch that offered little assistance to the fast bowlers.

However, seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined the action and had Raymon Reifer caught behind in his very first over. Jermaine Blackwood, on the other hand, was not as fortunate. He was brilliantly caught by a leaping Siraj at mid-off. It is worth noting that Blackwood had been dropped by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan off Ashwin's delivery on his first ball. Ishan Kishan, along with 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was selected to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, were the two debutants for the Indian team.

READ| IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket