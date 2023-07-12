Headlines

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

10 superfoods to cure calcium deficiency

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

Ranbir Kapoor to cameo in Aryan Khan's debut series, Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 6

Ashes Special: 5 best win celebrations in Ashes history ft. Edgbaston & Headingley | Eng vs Aus Test

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

HomeCricket

bollywood

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Siraj, positioned at mid-off, showcased remarkable athleticism as he lunged towards his left side with full force, executing a breathtaking one-handed catch.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohammed Siraj executed a remarkable catch, diving through the air, to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood on the final ball before lunch on Day 1 of the first Test in the two-match series at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

India made a significant breakthrough, reducing the West Indies to 68 for four, as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both Windies openers, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur each claimed one wicket.

In the 28th over of the first innings, Jadeja delivered a full ball on off-stump, tempting Blackwood to go for an aerial shot over the inner field. However, Siraj had different plans.

With the ball gripping the surface just enough, Blackwood's bat turned slightly, causing the ball to soar high into the sky, looping over the mid-on fielder, where Siraj was positioned. The Indian pacer swiftly back-pedaled and extended his right hand at the last moment to make an attempt at catching the ball.

Despite landing forcefully on the ground and scraping his elbows in the process, Siraj managed to maintain his grip on the ball.

Watch:

Earlier, R Ashwin made an immediate impact by taking two wickets upon his return to Test cricket.

Excluded from the World Test Championship final against Australia a month ago, the 36-year-old spinner swiftly dismissed openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. He was brought into the attack after only 40 minutes of play on a seemingly calm pitch that offered little assistance to the fast bowlers.

However, seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined the action and had Raymon Reifer caught behind in his very first over. Jermaine Blackwood, on the other hand, was not as fortunate. He was brilliantly caught by a leaping Siraj at mid-off. It is worth noting that Blackwood had been dropped by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan off Ashwin's delivery on his first ball. Ishan Kishan, along with 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was selected to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, were the two debutants for the Indian team.

READ| IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan and Rekha come face-to-face during award function, what happened next? Watch

Home renovation loan: Banks provide loan to upgrade old house; know eligibility, tax exemption and interest rates

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das’ Zwigato earns spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library

BCCI Secy confirms Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE