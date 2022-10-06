Watch: Mohammed Siraj drops a sky-high catch, South Africa post a target of 250

Mohammed Siraj

David Miller 82 and Henrich Klassen's 80 helped South Africa to post above par target of 250 in the rain shortened 40 over 1st ODI match of the tree match series here in Lucknow. Winning the toss and opting to field first, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan's decision proved right in the initial 10 overs as South African openers played cautiously without losing any wickets.

Brought as the first change, Shardul Thakur picked two quick wickets and was well backed by Kuldeep Yadav and South Africa lost 4 wickets for 110 runs. But that was it, The duo of David Miller and Henrich Klassen added 139 runs in 111 deliveries and posted a target of 250 runs.

The poor fielding and few dropped catches helped South Africa's cause as the Indian team dropped 3 catches in total during this innings.

Brief Scores: South Africa 249/4 in 40 overs (David Miller 75 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, Shardul Thakur 2/35, Kuldeep Yadav 1/39) against India