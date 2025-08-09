Twitter
CRICKET

Watch: Mohammed Siraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Initially, there were rumors circulating on social media suggesting that Siraj and Zanai were in a romantic relationship. However, the pair clarified their connection by describing it as a brother-sister bond.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:15 PM IST

The essence of Raksha Bandhan resonated deeply within the cricketing community, as numerous Indian stars took to social media to showcase their cherished moments with their sisters. From lighthearted teasing to sincere messages, the posts captured the distinctive connection that characterizes the festival. Among these, a video featuring Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrating the occasion with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, is gaining popularity on social media. In this touching video, Zanai ties a Rakhi on Siraj's wrist. The video was jointly shared by Zanai and Siraj.

"Happy Rakhi. Couldn't have asked for better," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Initially, there were rumors circulating on social media suggesting that Siraj and Zanai were in a romantic relationship. However, the pair clarified their connection by describing it as a brother-sister bond.

The tour of England showcased one of Siraj's most impressive performances in Test cricket, as he led the wicket charts with 23 wickets and bowled tirelessly throughout the series for over 185 overs, showing remarkable endurance. While pace leader Jasprit Bumrah participated in only three Tests due to workload management, it was Siraj who displayed his 'Miyan Magic' when his dear 'Jassi Bhai' required a break. Importantly, Siraj was the sole Indian bowler and only the second overall in the series to feature in all five Tests.

After his outstanding display in The Oval Test, Siraj achieved his career-best rating of 674 points in the ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings on Wednesday. Named Player of the Match in the fifth Test, Siraj ascended 12 places to secure the 15th position in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings.

This marks Siraj's highest ranking ever in Test cricket, following his match-winning performances in the final Test against England.

Also read| Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The Best'

